Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Two children died of food poisoning, and another is in critical condition in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh after they consumed biscuits bought from a local shop along with tea on Sunday.

ANI | Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 14-09-2020 23:47 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 23:47 IST
Packet of the biscut consumed by three children (Phoyo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As per Prasad, Sub Inspector (SI), Allagadda Rural Police Station, three children of the same family bought biscuits at a small shop near their house in Chinthakommadinne village on Sunday evening.

"Jamal Bi (8), Hussain Basha (6) and Hussain Bi (4) consumed biscuits along with tea at around 5.00 pm on Sunday. After that, all three children started vomiting. Family members immediately took them to Allagadda Government Hospital. Hussain Basha breathed his last while undergoing treatment, at around 8.30 pm," said the SI. He added that later at night, parents shifted the other two children to GGH (Government general Hospital) in Kurnool last night. "However, Hussain Bi died this morning at around 9.30 am. Jamal Bi's position is still critical," he said.

The SI added that Allagadda Government Hospital's doctor has confirmed that case was of food poisoning, but whether the poisoning occurred due to biscuits or tea is yet to be probed. "The police have filed a case under section 174 CrPC (Criminal Procedure Code). We have collected 13 biscuit packets at the shop from where children had purchased the biscuits, and sent them for testing. Further, the police have seized the wholesale shop that supplies biscuits. Food Inspector will inspect the wholesale shop on Tuesday," he added. (ANI)

