Barrister Chrissy Montague appointed as District Court Judge

Ms Montague commenced practice in Auckland in 1987 and went into general practice dealing with Wills, Estates, Trusts, Conveyancing, Relationship Property and other Family Law matters. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 15-09-2020 08:42 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 08:41 IST
She is a member of the Arbitrators and Mediators' Institute of New Zealand Inc and has been the North Shore Family Law Section Representative since 2005.

Chrissy Montague (formerly Armstrong), barrister of Auckland has been appointed as a District Court Judge with Family Court jurisdiction to be based in Wellington, Attorney-General David Parker announced today.

Ms Montague commenced practice in Auckland in 1987 and went into general practice dealing with Wills, Estates, Trusts, Conveyancing, Relationship Property and other Family Law matters. She entered into a partnership in 1997 and in 2002 established chambers on the North Shore as Barrister Sole practising exclusively in all aspects of Family Law.

She has been appointed as Lawyer for Child and Lawyer to Assist the court on a regular basis since 2002.

She is a member of the Arbitrators and Mediators' Institute of New Zealand Inc and has been the North Shore Family Law Section Representative since 2005.

Judge Montague will be sworn in on 20 October 2020.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

