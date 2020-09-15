Left Menu
DMK MP gives Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'Adverse impact of holding NEET exam leading to student suicides'

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva has given a Zero Hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over the 'adverse impact of holding NEET exam, leading to suicides by students'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 10:16 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 10:16 IST
A view of the Indian Parliament (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva has given a Zero Hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over the 'adverse impact of holding NEET exam, leading to suicides by students'. Earlier on Monday, demanding a ban on NEET, the MP had said that the common test deprives the poor and rural students of their future dreams as they are unable to qualify for the exam due to lack of private coaching.

Ahead of the monsoon session 2020 of Parliament which commenced yesterday, DMK MPs including TR Balu, Tiruchi Siva and Kanimozhi staged a protest against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test examination (NEET) and demanded the exam be scrapped. They arrived at Parliament wearing masks with 'Ban NEET, save TN students' printed on them.

"Today DMK MPs staged a demonstration in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the Parliament complex insisting on scrapping of NEET exam. This common test deprives the future dreams of poor and rural students who score high marks in their school studies but in the NEET exam, because they are not getting any private coaching, they are not able to get through," Siva told reporters here on Monday. "In Tamil Nadu, 11 students have committed suicides due to the scare of this examination. So, DMK insists that the NEET examination should be scrapped so as the new national education policy that has been approved by the cabinet and the government is very keen on implementing. It would retread the country instead of progressive attempt," he had added.

Yesterday, DMK and CPI(M) also gave adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over 'suicide of 12 teenage students due to NEET'. (ANI)

