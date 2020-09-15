MP Cong MLA Govardhan Dangi dies of COVID-19 at Gurugram hospital

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Govardhan Dangi died of coronavirus at a private hospital in Gurugram on Tuesday morning after a three-week battle with the virus. Dangi, an MLA from the Biaora constituency here, had himself tested for the novel coronavirus in mid-August after both his wife and son tested positive for the pathogen. Later, his COVID-19 test report also came positive, following which he was admitted to a Bhopal hospital.

He was later shifted to a private hospital in Gurugram after his health did not improve while receiving treatment at the Bhopal hospital. Madhya Pradesh Congress Working President Jitu Patwari expressed grief via a tweet over Dangi's demise.

"The news of the death of Congress MLA from Biaora, Govardhan Dangi is saddening. I pray to God to bless his soul and give his family the strength to bear this pain," Patwari tweeted. (ANI)