Left Menu
Development News Edition

Active cases 1/5th of total COVID-19 cases in India: Health Ministry

The number of active COVID-19 cases under medical care are one-fifth (1/5th) of the total number of coronavirus cases reported in the country, Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 16:55 IST
Active cases 1/5th of total COVID-19 cases in India: Health Ministry
Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry during a press conference on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The number of active COVID-19 cases under medical care is one-fifth (1/5th) of the total number of coronavirus cases reported in the country, Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. "The active cases under medical supervision are one-fifth of the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country. There are 14 states/UTs having less than 5,000 active cases. There are 18 states/UTs having active cases between 5,000 to 50,000. Only four states/UTs are having more than 50,000 cases," Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry said during a press conference addressing the coronavirus situation in India.

"Five states account for 60 percent of the active cases in the country. A total of 29.3 percent active COVID-19 cases are concentrated in Maharashtra, 9.9 percent in Karnataka, 9.4 percent in Andhra Pradesh, 6.8 percent in Uttar Pradesh, 4.7 percent in Tamil Nadu, rest 39.6 percent from other states," he added. Bhushan said that people who recovered from the novel coronavirus account for more than 38.5 lakhs in the country, which is one of the highest in the world.

"50,000 COVID-19 patients recovered on May 23, one lakh on June 3, 10 lakh on July 30, 20 lakh on August 19, 30 lakh on September 4 and 35 lakh on September 11. Now, we have over 38.5 lakhs COVID-19 recovered patients in the country," he said. "Over 5.8 crore tests for coronavirus have been conducted so far including 76 lakhs tests in the last week. The country's average positivity rate is 8.4 percent," he added.

The official further said that India's COVID-19 cases per million population, as well as COVID-19 deaths per million population, are among the "lowest" in the world. "The cases per million population stands at 3,704, It is 19,416 in the USA and 20,303 Brazil, whereas India's cases per million population stand at 3,573. COVID-19 deaths per million population of the world stand at 58. Brazil is at 617, USA is at 547 and India's COVID-19 deaths per million population is 58," he said.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 49-lakh mark today. A total of 49,30,237 cases have been reported in the country including 9,90,061 active cases, 38,59,400 cured/discharged/migrated and 80,776 deaths.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Khloe Kardashian, Scott Disick pushed to continue 'KUWTK' for easy payday: Report

After popular reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians was announced to be ending in 2021, sources reported that the members of the Kardashian clan were divided over whether to end the familys iconic reality show. The sources to Page...

Worried over domestic problems, woman ends life along with 2-yr-old daughter

A 28-year-old woman, along with her two-year-old daughter, ended her life by hanging herself as she was worried over domestic problems, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in Chilla village, they added.Rajni 28, a resident of Ch...

US STOCKS-Wall Street set to open higher ahead of two-day Fed meet

Wall Streets major indexes were set to open higher on Tuesday as upbeat data from China revived optimism around an economic rebound, while investors looked for more stimulus from the Federal Reserve as the central bank kicks off a two-day m...

No actionable inputs to show nexus between people in film industry, drug traffickers: Govt

The government on Tuesday said no actionable inputs were received by the Narcotics Control Bureau NCB revealing the alleged nexus between people in the film industry and drug traffickers. Replying to a written question in the Lok Sabha, Uni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020