Low solar tariff could boost manufacturing competitiveness, help achieve Aatmanirbhar Bharat

Solar energy could contribute to manufacturing competitiveness due to its low tariff, which would ultimately help achieve the goal of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Parliament was informed on Tuesday

"Low cost power is an essential requirement for competitive manufacturing. Since solar tariffs have been declining, use of solar energy could contribute to manufacturing competitiveness, and thus to achieving the goal of Aatmanirbhar Bharat," Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha. India has set an ambitious target of having 100GW of solar energy by 2022. As of August 31, 2020, the total installed solar power generation capacity stood at 35.73 GW in the country out of the total renewable energy of 88.79 GW

As per the reply, Karnataka tops the chart with 7.29 GW installed solar power generation capacity followed by Rajasthan (5.31 GW) and Tamil Nadu (4.17GW). As far as renewable energy generation capacity is concerned Karnataka again tops the chart with 15.26 GW followed by Tamil Nadu (14.64 GW) and Gujarat (11.11 GW.) Tamil Nadu tops the wind energy generation capacity chart at 9.32 GW followed by Gujarat (7.77 GW) and Maharashtra (5GW). Total installed wind power generation capacity in the country is at around 38 GW.