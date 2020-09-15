Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP leader demands in RS ban on online rummy game

BJP leader K C Ramamurthy on Tuesday demanded in the Rajya Sabha that the government ban online rummy saying many people have become addicted to it, particularly in south India. Citing a KPMG report, the BJP leader said that the online real money gaming industry is estimated at Rs 2,200 crore and is growing at 30 per cent annually and will touch Rs 12,000 crore by 2023.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 18:18 IST
BJP leader demands in RS ban on online rummy game

BJP leader K C Ramamurthy on Tuesday demanded in the Rajya Sabha that the government ban online rummy saying many people have become addicted to it, particularly in south India. There are four online accredited rummy operators - Ace2three, Junglee Rummy, Rummy Circle and Rummy Passion - accredited by The Rummy Federation, he said. "Sir, it is a misnomer that rummy is a game of skill. It is gambling and betting money through rummy in the greed of getting more is illegal as it ruins families financially and otherwise.  It is unfortunate that many have become addicts, particularly in south India," he said during his special mention in the Upper House. Online rummy is rapidly spreading its tentacles by luring all sections, more particularly youths, with attractive advertisements and promotions assuring lucrative returns which are totally false, he said.

Looking at these advertisements, youngsters, after losing money, resort to criminal and other activities to carry on with this addiction. Parents are worried about the future of their loved ones, he added. Citing a KPMG report, the BJP leader said that the online real money gaming industry is estimated at Rs 2,200 crore and is growing at 30 per cent annually and will touch Rs 12,000 crore by 2023.   "I don't see any industry that can grow at this pace in the world, including Apple, Amazon, etc! This clearly indicates the rapidity with which online real money gaming, which includes rummy, is spreading," he said.

The advertisements and endorsement to online rummy, be it in print or electronic media, by renowned celebrities, including cricketers like M S Dhoni and film stars, clearly indicate how rummy is gaining popularity, he said. "In view of the above, I request the government of India to immediately declare online rummy as illegal and ban the same forthwith," he added.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Amarinder seeks apology from Danve for 'misleading' statement on farm ordinances

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday demanded an apology from Union minister Raosaheb Patil Danve for allegedly misleading the nation from Parliament by saying that Punjab was on board the Centres farm ordinances. Singh said Danves sta...

Gems-jewellery industry goes digital for 5-day international show

The Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council GJEPC will organise the five-day India International Jewellery Show IIJS digitally from October 12 which has the potential to bring about 25-40 per cent of business that is generated in the ph...

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu tests Covid-19 positive

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that he tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday and is presently in home isolation in New Delhi. I have undergone Covid test RT-PCR and have tested positive for Covid19. I am asymptomatic an...

Lok Sabha passes bill to cut salaries of MPs by 30 per cent

Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill to reduce for one year the salaries of MPs by 30 per cent to meet the exigencies arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament Amendment Bill, 2020 was i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020