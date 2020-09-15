Left Menu
Patel attends handing over 3 sculptures ceremony at High Commission in London

The three sculptures of Lord Rama, Lakshamana and Mata Sita were handed over by British Police to Indian High Commission in London.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 19:54 IST
Speaking on the occasion Shri Patel expressed his gratitude towards British Police, special Idol Wing, Govt. of Tami Nadu, Archaeological Survey of India and High Commission of India, London for their efforts to bring these precious idols back to India. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Minister (I/C) Shri Prahlad Singh Patel virtually attended handing over ceremony of 3 sculptures at High Commission of India, London today. The three sculptures of Lord Rama, Lakshamana and Mata Sita were handed over by British Police to Indian High Commission in London.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Patel expressed his gratitude towards British Police, special Idol Wing, Govt. of Tami Nadu, Archaeological Survey of India and High Commission of India, London for their efforts to bring these precious idols back to India. He said that it became possible because of continuous persuasion of special Idol Wing, Govt. of Tamil Nadu, Archaeological Survey of India and High Commission of India, London.

The Culture Minister said that it is a matter of happiness that since independence we received only 13 sculptures from foreign countries but since 2014 we have received more than 40 sculptures and we are trying to get more sculptures in coming years. He also said that we are talking to British Museum to bring Vag Devi idol back to India.

The bronze images of Lord Rama, Lakshamana and Mata Sita are 90.5 cm, 78 cm, and 745 cm in height respectively are the masterpieces of Indian Metal Art. These sculptures were stolen from a temple of Vijaynagar Period, about 40 years back. Stylistically these sculptures are datable to 15th century A.D.

(With Inputs from PIB)

