Arunachal CM Pema Khandu tests positive for COVID-19

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 after taking an RT-PCR test. "I had undergone COVID test RT-PCR and have tested positive for Covid19. I am asymptomatic and feeling healthy. However as per SOP and safety of others, I am self-isolating myself and request everyone who came in contact with me to adhere to the SOP," he informed, via a tweet.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the state currently has 1,756 active cases of the novel coronavirus including 24 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. The state has so far reported 4,531 recoveries and 11 deaths. (ANI)