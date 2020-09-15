Left Menu
Development News Edition

TDP bought over 4000 acres of benami land in Amaravati: YSRCP

YSRCP spokesperson Ambati Rambabu on Tuesday said that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has bought over 4000 acres of benami land in Amaravati.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 15-09-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 23:05 IST
TDP bought over 4000 acres of benami land in Amaravati: YSRCP
YSRCP spokesperson Ambati Rambabu (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

YSRCP spokesperson Ambati Rambabu on Tuesday said that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has bought over 4000 acres of benami land in Amaravati. While speaking to media at party central office at Amaravati, the MLA said, "Amaravati scam is the biggest scam in the country. Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders have bought more than 4,000 acres of benami land in Amaravati area."

"The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has filed case and initiated investigation. Many surprising facts in this scam are going to be unearthed soon," added Rambabu. Attacking TDP further, he said while on the one hand, the YSRCP has been pointing out from "the beginning that a massive scam and many irregularities took place in Amaravati. Not only were the boundaries of lands altered, many acts were violated too".

Rambabu challenged TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh and other party leaders to ask the centre for CBI investigation if they did not commit any wrongdoing. "Chandrababu Naidu and co are the culprits in Amaravati scam that is the reason he is not asking for CBI investigation. If Chandrababu and Lokesh did not ask for CBI investigation within 24 hours, they are assumed to be wrong doers. Even the BJP should also ask for CBI inquiry," he said.

Rambabu alleged that Chandrababu Naidu had blocked entry to CBI into the state at the end of his tenure but he has been demanding for CBI investigation on every matter of YSRCP government. He further alleged that another scam in the name of fibre grid had taken place to the tune of Rs 2000 crores where benamis of Lokesh were given tenders.

The Amaravati scam is related to the alleged purchase of over 4,000 acres of land by persons privy to information of the location of the capital and their suspected benamis, between June 1 and December 31, 2014, during the previous TDP rule. (ANI)

TRENDING

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Ridge Management Board to discuss if NOC needed for projects in Delhi's morphological ridge area

The Ridge Management Board will discuss a proposal to do away with the need for obtaining permission for new construction projects and expansion of existing structures in the morphological ridge area in Delhi, officials said on Tuesday. The...

U.S. lawmakers raise questions about proposed Bytedance-Oracle deal

U.S. lawmakers of both major parties voiced skepticism about a proposed deal between Oracle and Chinas Bytedance that appears to stop short of a full sale of Bytedances popular social media app TikTok to a U.S. firm as demanded by President...

U.N. says global goals to protect nature need women to succeed

By Laurie Goering LONDON, Sept 15 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Women - who gather much of the worlds wood and water, and carry out a large share of its farming - have too little say in how land is used, one key reason countries are failing ...

Sally rumbles toward U.S. Gulf Coast, historic flooding possible

Hurricane Sally closed in on the U.S. Gulf Coast on Tuesday, threatening historic floods, the National Hurricane Center said, with more than 2 feet 61 cmof rain expected in some areas. The second strong storm in less than a month to threate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020