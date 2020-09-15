Left Menu
COVID-19: Schools to remain closed till Sept 30 in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand will not resume schools from September 21 in view of surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, Director of Secondary Education said on Tuesday.

Updated: 15-09-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 23:22 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Schools will remain closed, and will not reopen from September 21 after a surge of COVID-19 cases in the state, according to the Director of Secondary Education on Tuesday. The Health Ministry had on September 8 issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for a partial reopening of schools for students of classes 9 to 12 for taking guidance from their teachers on a voluntary basis.

"In view of the increasing coronavirus cases in the state, Uttarakhand will not resume schools on September 21, on the instruction of the state education minister Arvind Pandey, now education will be conducted from home online classes till the end of this month," state's Director of Secondary Education said in an order. According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 10,374 active cases in the state with 22,213 recoveries and 429 deaths. (ANI)

