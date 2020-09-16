Fire breaks out at DLW building in UP's Varanasi
A fire broke out at a building of Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW) in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Wednesday morning.
Fire tenders had reached the spot after the incident was reported, and doused the fire. So far, no casualties have been reported here.
More details of the incident are awaited. (ANI)