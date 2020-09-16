Eskom announces N3 road closure during power line removal

Eskom has announced the temporary road closure of the N3 so that a decommissioned, high-voltage transmission overhead power line can be dismantled and removed.

"Eskom would like to inform road users and stakeholders that SANRAL [South African National Roads Agency] has granted it permission for the temporary road closure of the N3 Freeway (North and Southbound), just after the N3 De Hoek Toll Plaza," said the power utility on Tuesday.

Thursday's road closure will start at 10 am and conclude at 1 pm.

All three-phase conductors will be removed sequentially.

A 15-minute period is required to remove each phase conductor across the road. During the removal of each phase, traffic will have to be stopped completely to ensure the safe removal of a phase conductor.

"Traffic will be allowed to flow after each phase conductor removal for approximately 30 minutes, while the removal equipment is set up for the next phase conductor."

The power utility has apologised for any inconvenience caused during the dismantling process. It appealed for restraint, co-operation and patience during the removal.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)