The Central government's Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) is being implemented across Jammu and Kashmir as part of its mission to achieve 100 per cent coverage of piped water supply across the Union Territory.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 16-09-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 20:54 IST
J-K: Centre plans to provide 100 pc water supply under Jal Jeevan Mission by Dec 2021
Implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission is underway in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Central government's Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) is being implemented across Jammu and Kashmir as part of its mission to achieve 100 per cent coverage of piped water supply across the Union Territory. With the objective of providing Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTC) to every rural household, the mission will assure the sustainability of water supply and empower the people of the Valley.

As per Najeeb-ul Tramboo, executive engineer of the Jal Shakti in Srinagar and Budgam, Rs 6,000 crores have been sanctioned for the mission in the Jammu division and Rs 4,000 crores have been sanctioned for the Kashmir division. "A brand new system with a fresh filtration plant is going to be fitted and by December 2021, there will be 100 per cent water connectivity in every household here all day long," Tramboo told ANI.

"We are extremely grateful to the Central government for starting this scheme to provide water in every household. My family and I have been struggling with water-related problems for the last seven to eight years. We had to come from far off place and transport 1,000 litres of water whenever our supply would run out. This new scheme will lift a huge burden," Farooq Ahmad, a Srinagar resident said. Hanief Malik, another resident here said, "Water is life. Human beings cannot live without it and giving water is like giving life. I am very grateful to all the workers and the government for implementing this scheme here." (ANI)

