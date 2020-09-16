Left Menu
PM Modi to dedicate Kosi Rail Mahasetu to the nation on September 18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on September 18, will dedicate to the nation the historic Kosi Rail Mahasetu (mega-bridge) through video-conference, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 21:18 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on September 18, will dedicate to the nation the historic Kosi Rail Mahasetu (mega-bridge) through video-conference, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informed. Apart from this, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate 12 rail projects related to passenger facilities for the benefit of Bihar. These include a new railway bridge on the Kiul River, two new railway lines, five electrification projects, one Electric Locomotive Shed, and a third Line Project between Barh-Bakhtiyarpur.

The Kosi Mega Bridge line project was sanctioned by the Government of India during 2003-04. The Kosi Rail Mahasetu is 1.9 KM long and its construction cost is Rs 516 Crore. This bridge is of strategic importance along the India-Nepal border. The project was completed during the COVID-pandemic where the migrant labour also participated in its completion. "The dedication of the Kosi Rail Mahasetu is a watershed moment in the history of Bihar and the entire region connecting to the North East. In 1887, a meter gauge link was built in between Nirmali and Bhaptiahi (Saraigarh). During the heavy flood and severe Indo Nepal earthquake in 1934, the rail link was washed away and thereafter due to the meandering nature of river Kosi no attempt was made to restore this Rail link for long period," PMO said in a release.

"The dedication of this project will fulfill the 86 year old dream and the long wait of the people of the region. Along with the dedication of the Mahasetu, the Prime Minister shall also be flagging off the Saharsa- Asanpur Kupha demo train from the Supaul Station. Once the regular train service begins, this would prove to be highly beneficial to the Supaul, Arariya and Saharsa districts. It would also make it easy for long-distance travel to Kolkata, Delhi and Mumbai for the people of the region," the PMO added. The Prime Minister shall also be inaugurating two New Line projects at Hajipur-Ghoswar-Vaishali and Islampur-Nateshar.

PM Modi shall also be inaugurating the Karnauti-Bakhtiyarpur link bypass and the third line between Barh-Bakhiyarpur.The Prime Minister shall also be inaugurating the Railway Electrification projects of Muzaffarpur - Sitamarhi, Katihar-New Jalpaiguri, Samastipur-Darbhanga-Jaynagar, Samastipur-Khagaria, Bhagalpur-Shivnarayanpur sections. (ANI)

