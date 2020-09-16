Crimes of loot, murder and rape have gone up in Jharkhand: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Wednesday claimed that crimes of loot, murder and rape have gone up in Jharkhand.

Speaking in the Lower House of Parliament, he said that acting Director General of Police (DGP) has been appointed against the Supreme Court's order and request the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to end the constitutional crisis there.

"Crimes of loot, murder and rape have gone up in Jharkhand. Since COVID situation, more than 75,000 cases of crime were registered. Acting DGP has been appointed against SC order. Request MHA to end the constitutional crisis there," said Dubey, who is Member of Parliament from Godda, Jharkhand. (ANI)