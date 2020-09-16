Left Menu
Development News Edition

Crimes of loot, murder and rape have gone up in Jharkhand: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Wednesday claimed that crimes of loot, murder and rape have gone up in Jharkhand.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 23:12 IST
Crimes of loot, murder and rape have gone up in Jharkhand: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey
BJP MP Dr Nishikant Dubey speaking in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Wednesday claimed that crimes of loot, murder and rape have gone up in Jharkhand.

Speaking in the Lower House of Parliament, he said that acting Director General of Police (DGP) has been appointed against the Supreme Court's order and request the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to end the constitutional crisis there.

"Crimes of loot, murder and rape have gone up in Jharkhand. Since COVID situation, more than 75,000 cases of crime were registered. Acting DGP has been appointed against SC order. Request MHA to end the constitutional crisis there," said Dubey, who is Member of Parliament from Godda, Jharkhand. (ANI)

TRENDING

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Nigeria: Arik Air resumes normal flight operations after disruption by aviation unions members

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

Joint mobile teams will enforce safety norms in Pondy: Bedi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. charges seven in wide-ranging Chinese hacking effort

The U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday it has charged five Chinese residents and two Malaysian businessmen in a wide-ranging hacking effort that encompassed targets from videogames to pro-democracy activists.Federal prosecutors said ...

Vision 2020: What happens if the US election is contested?

Is it possible the election will be up in the air and we wont have a president on Inauguration Day Jan. 20, 2021 Even if the election is messy and contested in court, the country will have a president on Inauguration Day. The Constitution...

Sanders, Johnson on track to play Week 2 for Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders and right tackle Lane Johnson were expected to practice Wednesday, coach Doug Pederson said. Both plan to play Sunday at home against the Los Angeles Rams, ESPN reported. Johnson earlier this w...

Man, woman found dead in suspected suicide cases

Bodies of a man and a woman were found on Wednesday in separate incidents of suspected suicides, police said. The 40-year-old mans body was found hanging from a tree near Hindon river in Phase 2 police station area, they said.The deceaseds ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020