Bengal: BJP nominee Abhjit Das to take on TMC's Abhishek in Diamond Harbour

The BJP on Tuesday nominated its veteran leader Abhijit Das from the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal, where he will take on TMC heavyweight and sitting MP Abhishek Banerjee.

Das was the former president of the party's South 24 Parganas district unit.

The Left Front has fielded CPI(M)'s youth leader Pratikur Rahman from the seat.

Das, who has an RSS background, unsuccessfully contested on a BJP ticket from the seat in the 2014 polls.

The party had earlier announced candidates for 41 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state, except Diamond Harbour, considered a TMC bastion.

