Chandigarh administration discontinues pasting posters on quarantined houses

The Chandigarh Administration on Wednesday decided to discontinue pasting posters of COVID-19 positive individuals in home quarantine.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-09-2020 06:57 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 06:57 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Chandigarh Administration on Wednesday decided to discontinue pasting posters of COVID-19 positive individuals in home quarantine. "The Union Territory Administration has decided to discontinue the practice of pasting posters on quarantined houses," said Department of Information & Public Relations, Chandigarh.

The administration has also decided not to stamp on the hands of quarantined persons, the department said. Earlier, the Punjab government took this step after complaints of infected individuals regarding stigmatisation.

Union Territory adviser Manoj Parida said that they decided to follow the Punjab government's practice due to several complaints from affected people regarding social ridicule and stigmatisation. According to the Union Health Ministry, Chandigarh has 2,991 active cases, 5,502 cured/discharged/migrated and 99 deaths. (ANI)

