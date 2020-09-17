Left Menu
Development News Edition

Villagers construct bridge with donations in Bihar's Budhaul village

People in Gaya's Budhaul village are constructing a bridge with the help of donations collected in the village.

ANI | Gaya (Bihar) | Updated: 17-09-2020 07:14 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 07:14 IST
Villagers construct bridge with donations in Bihar's Budhaul village
Villagers constructing bridge in Budhaul village, Gaya district. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Residents of Gaya's Budhaul village are constructing a bridge with the help of donations collected locally. According to a local, the construction of this bridge has been incomplete for the last 30 years.

Chitranjan Kumar, a local social worker told reporters, "The people had urged the state government to construct the bridge but they did not get any response from them." "Recently, locals had a panchayat meeting and decided to complete the bridge. The villagers contributed for the material and some of them are helping as labourers," said Kumar.

The completion of this bridge will save time and people would not need to take a longer route. "The bridge will reduce the travelling distance of 15 kilometres to 1 kilometres," Kumar added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

Joint mobile teams will enforce safety norms in Pondy: Bedi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Orioles' Akin beats Braves for first career win

Baltimore rookie Keegan Akin worked five scoreless innings and picked up his first career win as the Orioles beat the visiting Atlanta Braves 5-1 on Wednesday. The 25-year-old left-hander allowed three hits, one walk and struck out a career...

RANZCR reinforces Australia and NZ at forefront of AI application in healthcare

The Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Radiologists RANZCR has reinforced Australia and New Zealand at the forefront of the application of artificial intelligence AI in healthcare with the release of world-leading AI Standards of P...

Titans look to maintain success against Jaguars

Their game plan tossed aside by time and score, the Tennessee Titans still found a way to win their season opener on the road against an inspired underdog. The 16-14 decision in Denver gives Tennessee a good chance at a 2-0 start Sunday whe...

EXCLUSIVE-In the weeds: How Bayer, U.S. govt teamed up against Thailand's glyphosate ban

Chemicals giant Bayer and the U.S. government cooperated closely last year to lobby Thailand to reverse its ban on glyphosate, used in the companys controversial weedkiller Roundup, documents obtained by an environmental group and reviewed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020