Tripura CM performs 'puja' at Mata Tripurasundari Temple on Mahalaya, PM Modi's birthday

On the occasion of Mahalaya and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birth anniversary, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb, along with other leaders, performed puja at the historic Mata Tripurasundari Temple at Udaipur, Gomati district on Thursday.

ANI | Gomati (Tripura) | Updated: 17-09-2020 13:59 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 13:59 IST
Tripura CM Biplab Deb performed puja at the historic Mata Tripurasundari temple at Udaipur, Gomati on Thursday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of Mahalaya and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birth anniversary, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb, along with other leaders, performed puja at the historic Mata Tripurasundari Temple at Udaipur, Gomati district on Thursday. Deb along with his Cabinet Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, other MLAs and MP Pratima Bhowmik, performed puja at the historical temple in the morning.

At dawn the leaders gathered at the ghats of Matabari Lake - Kalyan Sagar and performed 'mangalarati' rituals. Later they performed 'shanti yagya' and prayed to the Goddess, so that Tripura can come out of the crisis of COVID-19 and for PM Modi's long and healthy life. "It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday today, also we are celebrating it as 'Seva Saptah'. Today at the Mata Tripurasundari temple we prayed for his long life, health, and to ensure he keeps on serving the country for long," Deb told reporters here.

The Tripura Chief Minister said that the 'yagya' was also organised to end the coronavirus pandemic and to ensure victory in the battle against the disease. Constructed in 1501 AD, the Mata Tripurasundari temple occupies a place of distinction amongst the Hindu religious shrines as it earns special veneration on account of being one of the 51 Shakti Peethas. (ANI)

