Modi govt should apologise for lathicharge on farmers in Hry: Kisan Congress

The All India Kisan Congress (AIKC) on Thursday condemned the alleged lathicharge on protesting farmers in Haryana recently and demanded an apology from the Narendra Modi government

"The lathicharge on farmers proves the Centre's hatred for the community that feeds the country. The Modi government should apologise for its brutal action," AIKC General Secretary Rakesh Kumar Singh said in a statement here. "Instead of being grateful to farmers who feed the country, the Modi government is perpetrating atrocities on them," Singh said. Farmers protesting against three farm ordinances introduced by the Centre in Parliament were allegedly lathicharged at Pipli near Kurukshetra in Haryana.