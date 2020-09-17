Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka: Police seize 4-acre land used to grow marijuana

A team of Rampura Police in Karnataka's Chitradurga district has seized a four-acre land which was being used to grow marijuana illegally.

ANI | Chitradurga (Karnataka) | Updated: 17-09-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 16:50 IST
Karnataka: Police seize 4-acre land used to grow marijuana
A team of Rampura Police have seized a four-acre land that was being used to illegally grow marijuana. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

A team of Rampura Police in Karnataka's Chitradurga district has seized a four-acre land which was being used to grow marijuana illegally. A total of 8,250 marijuana plants seized, is estimated to be worth around Rs 4 crores.

A man identified as Andar was accused of cultivating marijuana. "Seized marijuana worth approx Rs 4 crores. Efforts are underway to nab the main accused Rudresh who had taken land on lease and grew marijuana. We raided the land on September 4, and Rudresh was found absconding. He a resident of Antapura Koracharatti in Bellary district," said police.

"Rudresh had leased the land and grew marijuana near Rampur police station limits. The land belonging to DB Manjunath, Y Jambunath, DY Manjunath, Rampur, Samantagowda, the intermediary who leased the land, Samanthagowda is a resident of Mahadevapur, Koodligi taluk of Bellary district," police added. Police added that under the leadership of G Radhika, Superintendent of police, Chitradurga, marijuana was being raised over four acres farm near Vaderahalli.

A team led by PSI Guddappa had raided the firm following which a case was registered under the NDPS Act against the accused. Further investigation into the matter is underway and efforts are being made to nab the main accused. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

MSME lays out new guidelines for pottery, beekeeping activities

The Micro Small and Medium Enterprises MSME ministry on Thursday said it has come out with new guidelines for two schemes - pottery and beekeeping activities. It said that for pottery activity, the government will provide assistance of pott...

'Mahalaya Amavasya' observed in TN

Mahalaya Amavasya considered auspicious for remembering ancestors was observed by people on Thursday across Tamil Nadu. Believers flocked to temples, banks of rivers including Cauvery, mandapams that are part of ancient shrines to offer pra...

Scientists develop world's smallest ultrasound detector

Scientists have developed the worlds smallest ultrasound detector, which is 100 times tinier than an average human hair, and can visualise features that are much smaller than previously possible, an advance that may lead to better ways of s...

Only 14% of England COVID-19 tests come back in 24 hours, in sharp drop as system buckles

Only 14 of coronavirus test results in England came back within 24 hours last week, a sharp fall from the week before, according to data on Thursday that adds to pressure on a government fending off criticism that its strategy is collapsing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020