Left Menu
Development News Edition

DWS satisfied with progress made through Kouga water projects

The interventions were made through the Water Service Infrastructure Grant (WSIG) funding to help the municipality deal with the effects of drought in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 17-09-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 17:45 IST
DWS satisfied with progress made through Kouga water projects
The department said it hopes that the intervention measures will go a long way in ensuring adequate water supply to the area and to get rid of water leaks. Image Credit: ANI

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) says it is satisfied with the progress made through intervention projects to ensure continued and uninterrupted water supply in Kouga Local Municipality.

The interventions were made through the Water Service Infrastructure Grant (WSIG) funding to help the municipality deal with the effects of drought in the area.

An amount of R92 million was transferred by the department to Kouga Local Municipality, with R58 million allocated for alternative water sources, including groundwater in areas such as Oyster Bay, St Francis Bay, Jeffrey's Bay, Humansdorp, Patensie and Hankey.

The department said the intervention projects are earmarked to be completed by the end of September.

"In addition to the development of groundwater, some of the funding from the department to the municipality has gone towards the recently completed upgrade of Jeffrey's Bay Water Treatment Works and the augmentation of Kruisfontein water supply.

"Some of the work that has been done as part of the funding includes the replacement of leaking pipelines in Patensie, Oyster Bay and Hankey, internal leak audits, repairs of leaks, water meter repairs, reticulation pipe replacement and reservoir level control," the department said.

The department said it hopes that the intervention measures will go a long way in ensuring adequate water supply to the area and to get rid of water leaks.

The department has also reaffirmed its commitment to assist municipalities in drought-stricken areas to ensure that water systems do not fail.

However, the department appealed to the communities to work hand in hand with the government by avoiding water wastage and report vandalism of water infrastructure.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-Tennis-We're lucky to have Osaka as a leader, says King

Womens tennis is very fortunate to have U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka as its new figurehead, according to one of the sports greatest trailblazers Billie Jean King.Not only did the 22-year-old Japanese player win a second title at Flushing ...

Researchers suggest friends, not family key to human happiness

Think spending time with your kids and spouse is the key to your happiness You may actually be happier getting together with your friends, according to a research conducted by SMU psychology professor Nathan Hudson. Hudsons research finds t...

Tennis-Fed Cup to be re-named Billie Jean King Cup

Almost 60 years after Billie Jean King helped the United States win the inaugural Fed Cup, the team event is being re-named in honour of the greatest trailblazer in womens tennis.The competition, revamped this year to feature a 12-nation fi...

Poland to ban ritual animal slaughter for export - lawmaker

Poland plans to ban religious slaughtering of animals for export and the state will offer compensation to businesses that suffer, a ruling party member of parliament said on Thursday. Poland is one of the biggest European exporters of halal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020