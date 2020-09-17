IFFCO distributes over one lakh vegetable seed kits to women farmers on PM Modi's 70th birthday

Fertiliser cooperative major IFFCO distributed more than one lakh vegetable seed packets to farmers and trained more than 40,000 women farmers in a nationwide campaign in association with Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR) to commemorate the 70th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the campaign called PoshanAbhiyan-2020. According to an official release, the inaugural event of the Poshan Abhiyan-2020 and Farmer Women Training campaign was held in New Delhi in Krishi Bhawan in the presence of Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

This campaign was launched in association with ICAR and Kisan Vigyan Kendras. Tomar inaugurated the event and addressed women farmers at 714 KVKs through video conference connected by Department of Agriculture Research and Extension. He lauded the efforts of IFFCO and said that cooperative has always come forward for the service of farmers and contributed to the agricultural growth of the country.

The release said that all state offices of IFFCO actively participated in the event and distributed at least 100 packets of vegetable seeds to one lakh farmers across the country. Each seed packet contained the seeds of five nutritious vegetables of the season including carrot, reddish, spinach, fenugreek (methi). US Awasthi, MD of IFFCO, said the organisation has always played its role in helping farmers to maximize their agricultural output and earn optimum profits. "IFFCO is committed to making Aatmanirbhar Krishi a success and contributes to the PM's vision of doubling the farmers' income by 2022," he said. (ANI)