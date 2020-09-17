Deepak Kochhar withdraws from Delhi HC plea seeking COVID treatment at private hospital

Deepak Kochhar, the husband of former ICICI Bank chairperson Chanda Kochhar on Thursday withdrew from the Delhi High Court a petition seeking COVID-19 treatment at a private hospital with the liberty to approach a Mumbai court due to jurisdiction issue in the matter. Advocate Vijay Aggarwal, counsel for Deepak Kochhar, apprised the court that the applicant has tested positive for COVID-19 and shifted to NCI Jhajjar in Haryana.

The plea sought directions to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for shifting the petitionerto a private hospital as he is 59 years of age and has several medical issues including kidney stones, bilateral soft tissue Edema, Enlarged prostate, chronic high cholesterol, etc. A bench of Justice Anup Jairam Bambhani asked the petitioner to approach a Mumbai court due to jurisdiction matter.

Deepak Kochhar was recently brought to Delhi from Mumbai by a team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged misappropriation in the loans granted by the ICICI Bank to Videocon. A Mumbai court had sent Deepak Kochhar to ED custody till September 19. However, he was also allowed to have several meetings with his lawyer. The ED had brought him to Delhi to confront him with documents and other materials collected during raids at his office.

The ED had recently stated that there was material in possession and reasons to believe that the Deepak Kochhar is guilty of the offences of money laundering as defined under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The economic offences watchdog had stated that Deepak Kochhar is involved in the laundering of the proceeds of crime and has been involved in projecting the proceeds of crime as untainted.It said that he directly attempted to indulge, knowingly assist, is knowingly a party and is actually involved in process or activity connected with the proceeds of crime and projecting it as untainted property. (ANI)