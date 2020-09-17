Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africa needs to do better at preserving history: CoGTA Deputy Minister

Bapela was speaking during a virtual Heritage Month celebration webinar hosted by the National House of Traditional Leaders (NHTL), in collaboration with the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 17-09-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 19:39 IST
South Africa needs to do better at preserving history: CoGTA Deputy Minister
The Deputy Minister said this year’s celebration will be hosted virtually due to COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. Image Credit: Twitter(@GovernmentZA)

South Africa needs to do better at preserving the history of the late kings, queens and other traditional leaders, the Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Obed Bapela, said on Thursday.

Bapela was speaking during a virtual Heritage Month celebration webinar hosted by the National House of Traditional Leaders (NHTL), in collaboration with the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture.

He expressed his displeasure at the state of the King Shaka Memorial in Stanger, KwaZulu-Natal, which he visited on Saturday.

"The manager at the centre took me through some important historical information about the memorial site and the stone that King Shaka was sitting on when he was killed.

"The centre manager shared with me a number of concerns, ranging from the lack of funding and support from government and its agencies, crime in the area that drives tourists away and lack of parking for visitors," said Bapela.

He said his heart broke to see the dilapidated statue of a person of King Shaka's calibre.

"He is someone who was a strong, influential leader, a military strategist and military innovator, who fought and conquered many battles.

"I have to say, as a country, we can do better to honour our sleeping kings and queens to maintain and preserve our rich, and diverse cultural and heritage history."

The country is celebrating Heritage Month under the theme, 'Celebrating South Africa's living human treasures'.

"The question of living human treasures is very relevant since it is acknowledged that most of what still needs to be excavated, coded and stored is available from the many living archives," said Bapela.

CoGTA Minister, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, has also tasked Bapela to look at the process of documenting the role played by women traditional leaders, their contribution towards the struggle against apartheid and the injustices they endured.

"That will be the proper documentation of the [Queen of Bolebedu], which should be traced 400 years back," Bapela said, adding that he will announce the members of the task team in due course.

Government has also committed to supporting the process to digitise information about traditional leaders and ensure connectivity in the Traditional Councils.

The Deputy Minister said this year's celebration will be hosted virtually due to COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

"That shows we have evolved as a people and we should use the advent of technology as an integral part of our culture... Culture and cultural practises are not static. Technology will play a significant part in the restoration of our heritage."

He has also encouraged the Provincial Houses to make it their responsibility to work towards the preservation of the cultural sites, as they play an important part in the provinces' heritage.

"... We can take lessons from [other] countries on how they preserve their heritage sites... as an integral part of their heritage that contributes to economic stimulation," Bapela said.

He also paid tribute to Queen Manthatisi of the Batlokwa nation and applauded her for her bravery, intelligence, and the way she led her people to remain together, despite the frequent raids by other nations.

"I plead with the National House and Traditional Leaders to ensure that during our lifetime, we achieve [things such as] the return of the head of Bhambatha, which is in England and the return of the head of Hintsa, which is also in England."

Bapela hopes that there the statues of Makhado, Moshoeshoe, Sekhukhune, Galeshewe and the many other great kings and queens will be developed.

He has also called for the production of archives, films and books, which will safeguard the cultural perspective.

"If you don't write your own story, someone else will, and they will do so from their own perception. As custodians of the cultural institution and structures, we ought to ensure that we write these stories, narrate them with inspiration and convey such enthusiasm to our future generation."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Stanza Living acquires student housing startup

Co-living operator Stanza Living has acquired student housing startup YourShell that has 600 beds across 19 centres, a statement said. Founded in 2017, YourShell started its operation with 145 beds to provide easy to book, serviced, and aff...

OPEC+ may hold extraordinary October meeting if oil market worsens - source

OPEC could hold an extraordinary meeting in October if oil markets weaken further, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Thursday, according to an OPEC source. Brent oil prices extended their gains to trade up 1 on the n...

US STOCKS-Tech sell-off weighs on Wall St as jobless claims rise

Wall Streets main indexes fell on Thursday after data showed high levels of weekly jobless claims, while technology-related stocks resumed their slide with Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc among the biggest drags on the Nasdaq. All 11 major SP ...

Cong trying to mislead farmers on agri-related bills: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, saying the opposition party was left with no issue and trying to mislead farmers on agriculture-related Bills. Khattar claimed that farmers s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020