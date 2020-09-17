Left Menu
Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal will quit Modi govt to protest farm bills: SAD president

In his speech during a discussion on two of the farm bills -- the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, Sukhbir Singh Badal said the proposed laws will "destroy" the 50 years of hard work done by successive Punjab governments to build the farm sector. He recalled Punjab's massive contribution in making India self-sufficient in food grain production as he vehemently opposed the bills.

Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal will quit Modi govt to protest farm bills: SAD president

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced in Lok Sabha on Thursday that party leader and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal will quit the Modi government in protest against the three farm bills tabled by the Centre in Parliament. In his speech during a discussion on two of the farm bills -- the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, Sukhbir Singh Badal said the proposed laws will "destroy" the 50 years of hard work done by successive Punjab governments to build the farm sector.

He recalled Punjab's massive contribution in making India self-sufficient in food grain production as he vehemently opposed the bills. "I announce that Harsimrat Kaur Badal will resign from the government," he said in Lok Sabha.

She is the only SAD representative in the Modi government. The Punjab party is the oldest BJP ally..

