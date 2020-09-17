Power consumption up 0.9 pc in first fortnight of September: Minister

Power consumption rose 0.9 per cent on a yearly basis in the first fortnight of September, indicating spurt in commercial and industrial demand for electricity, Parliament was informed on Thursday. Power consumption had declined following the COVID-19 outbreak as economic activity came to a standstill due to the lockdown.

The government had imposed the lockdown on March 25, 2020 to contain the spread of coronavirus infections. Power Minister R K Singh, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha, said power consumption has increased by 0.9 per cent at 53.17 billion units (BU) during September 1 to September 14, compared to 52.68 BU in same period last year. Power consumption had declined by 8.7 per cent in March, 23.2 per cent April, 14.9 per cent in May, 10.9 per cent in June, 3.7 per cent in July and 1.7 per cent in August compared to the same months last year. According to the power ministry data, electricity consumption had grown by 11.73 per cent in February. Thus, the COVID-19 situation affected power consumption for six months in a row since March this year.

The data provided by the minister to the House also showed that peak power demand in the first fortnight of September too surpassed last year's level, recording a growth of 0.7 per cent at 174.33 GW. Peak power power demand met is the highest supply of power in the country in a day.

Peak power demand met had recorded negative growth from March to August. "The peak demand and the energy requirement had dropped by around 23-24 per cent in the month of April 2020 compared to April 2019 due to the effect of the Covid pandemic," Singh said. "The peak demand and the energy requirement are increasing on a month to month basis since May 2020. There is a marginal increase in peak demand and energy requirement in the current month of September 2020 (up to 14th September 2020) vis a vis the corresponding period last year," he added. Earlier, experts had exuded confidence that with resumption of economic activities, power consumption as well as demand would start recording yearly growth from September.