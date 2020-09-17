Left Menu
Development News Edition

Power consumption up 0.9 pc in first fortnight of September: Minister

Thus, the COVID-19 situation affected power consumption for six months in a row since March this year. The data provided by the minister to the House also showed that peak power demand in the first fortnight of September too surpassed last year's level, recording a growth of 0.7 per cent at 174.33 GW.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 19:42 IST
Power consumption up 0.9 pc in first fortnight of September: Minister
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Power consumption rose 0.9 per cent on a yearly basis in the first fortnight of September, indicating spurt in commercial and industrial demand for electricity, Parliament was informed on Thursday. Power consumption had declined following the COVID-19 outbreak as economic activity came to a standstill due to the lockdown.

The government had imposed the lockdown on March 25, 2020 to contain the spread of coronavirus infections. Power Minister R K Singh, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha, said power consumption has increased by 0.9 per cent at 53.17 billion units (BU) during September 1 to September 14, compared to 52.68 BU in same period last year. Power consumption had declined by 8.7 per cent in March, 23.2 per cent April, 14.9 per cent in May, 10.9 per cent in June, 3.7 per cent in July and 1.7 per cent in August compared to the same months last year. According to the power ministry data, electricity consumption had grown by 11.73 per cent in February. Thus, the COVID-19 situation affected power consumption for six months in a row since March this year.

The data provided by the minister to the House also showed that peak power demand in the first fortnight of September too surpassed last year's level, recording a growth of 0.7 per cent at 174.33 GW. Peak power power demand met is the highest supply of power in the country in a day.

Peak power demand met had recorded negative growth from March to August. "The peak demand and the energy requirement had dropped by around 23-24 per cent in the month of April 2020 compared to April 2019 due to the effect of the Covid pandemic," Singh said. "The peak demand and the energy requirement are increasing on a month to month basis since May 2020. There is a marginal increase in peak demand and energy requirement in the current month of September 2020 (up to 14th September 2020) vis a vis the corresponding period last year," he added. Earlier, experts had exuded confidence that with resumption of economic activities, power consumption as well as demand would start recording yearly growth from September.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Stanza Living acquires student housing startup

Co-living operator Stanza Living has acquired student housing startup YourShell that has 600 beds across 19 centres, a statement said. Founded in 2017, YourShell started its operation with 145 beds to provide easy to book, serviced, and aff...

OPEC+ may hold extraordinary October meeting if oil market worsens - source

OPEC could hold an extraordinary meeting in October if oil markets weaken further, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Thursday, according to an OPEC source. Brent oil prices extended their gains to trade up 1 on the n...

US STOCKS-Tech sell-off weighs on Wall St as jobless claims rise

Wall Streets main indexes fell on Thursday after data showed high levels of weekly jobless claims, while technology-related stocks resumed their slide with Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc among the biggest drags on the Nasdaq. All 11 major SP ...

Cong trying to mislead farmers on agri-related bills: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, saying the opposition party was left with no issue and trying to mislead farmers on agriculture-related Bills. Khattar claimed that farmers s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020