Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three Hizbul terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Srinagar

Three terrorists were killed on Thursday in an encounter in the Batamaloo area of Srinagar during a joint cordon and search operation by Srinagar Police and CRPF.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 17-09-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 20:46 IST
Three Hizbul terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Srinagar
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Three terrorists were killed on Thursday in an encounter in the Batamaloo area of Srinagar during a joint cordon and search operation by Srinagar Police and CRPF. "The terrorists were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession," Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

On a specific input regarding the presence of terrorists in the Batamaloo area of Srinagar, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Srinagar Police and CRPF in the said area. During the search operation, as the presence of terrorists got ascertained they were given an opportunity to surrender, however they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party, which was retaliated leading to an encounter. Unfortunately, in the initial indiscriminate firing by the terrorists, Deputy Commandant CRPF Rahul Mathur and a lady identified as Kounsar Jan got seriously injured.

The injured lady succumbed to her injuries on the spot while the injured CRPF Officer was shifted to hospital for treatment of his injuries. The killed terrorists have been identified as Zakir Ahmad Paul, Ubair Mushtaq Bhat and Adil Hussain Bhat.

Keeping in view the prevailing pandemic due to COVID-19 and to ensure the safety of people from the inherent risk of contracting the infection, the dead bodies of the killed terrorists shall be sent to Baramulla for burial after completion of all medico-legal formalities. The nearest family members of the killed terrorists shall be allowed to participate in the last rites at Baramulla, J-K Police said. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Mandawuy Yunupingu turns 64, Google doodle on Aboriginal Australian musician & educator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

US sanctions 2 Lebanon-based firms, Hezbollah-linked person

The US Treasury on Thursday imposed sanctions on two Lebanon-based companies and a man described as an official with the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group The United States considers the Iran-backed Hezbollah a terrorist organization and ha...

Senior Odisha BJP leader Ashok Sahu dies

Senior Odisha BJP leader and former IPS officer Ashok Sahu died at his residence here on Thursday following a prolonged illness, family sources said. He was 68.Sahu, who was ailing for the past one month following a brain stroke, breathed h...

Southwest says half of grounded Boeing 737-800 planes back in service

Southwest Airlines Co said on Thursday it has now returned to service about half the 115 Boeing 737-800 aircraft it temporarily grounded after it discovered discrepancies in aircraft weight data. The Dallas-based airline said in a statement...

Pulwama-type attack averted in J and K with recovery of 52 kg of explosives: Army officials

A Pulwama-style terror strike was averted by the Indian Army with the recovery of 52 kg of explosives on Thursday in Kashmirs Karewa area which is not very far from the site of last years dastardly attack, Army officials said here. They sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020