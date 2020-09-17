Three Hizbul terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Srinagar

Three terrorists were killed on Thursday in an encounter in the Batamaloo area of Srinagar during a joint cordon and search operation by Srinagar Police and CRPF. "The terrorists were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession," Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

On a specific input regarding the presence of terrorists in the Batamaloo area of Srinagar, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Srinagar Police and CRPF in the said area. During the search operation, as the presence of terrorists got ascertained they were given an opportunity to surrender, however they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party, which was retaliated leading to an encounter. Unfortunately, in the initial indiscriminate firing by the terrorists, Deputy Commandant CRPF Rahul Mathur and a lady identified as Kounsar Jan got seriously injured.

The injured lady succumbed to her injuries on the spot while the injured CRPF Officer was shifted to hospital for treatment of his injuries. The killed terrorists have been identified as Zakir Ahmad Paul, Ubair Mushtaq Bhat and Adil Hussain Bhat.

Keeping in view the prevailing pandemic due to COVID-19 and to ensure the safety of people from the inherent risk of contracting the infection, the dead bodies of the killed terrorists shall be sent to Baramulla for burial after completion of all medico-legal formalities. The nearest family members of the killed terrorists shall be allowed to participate in the last rites at Baramulla, J-K Police said. (ANI)