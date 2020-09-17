Indian 'critical' after brutal attack by Pakistani national in Saudi, Mother seek help from Centre

Khatija Begum, the mother of an Indian national hospitalised in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and in 'criticial' condition after being allegedly beaten by a Pakistani national, has requested the Central government's help in bringing her son back to the country. Begum alleged that her son Shaik Sadiq was beaten by a Pakistani national on July 15 and is currently on ventilator support at Jeddah hospital.

"I am from Hyderabad and my son Shaik Sadiq has been working in a warehouse in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia since last three years as a labourer. On July 15th , he was attacked by a Pakistani national and admitted in King Fahad General Hospital, Jeddah for treatment," Begum told ANI. "Sadiq's kafeel (sponsor) and his company Managers said that his condition is very serious, he was on ventilator support for 23 days, since past 10 days he is not in touch with us, we do not know how my son is right now," she added.

She requested Indian Embassy in Riyadh and Indian Consulate in Jeddah to "personally visit the hospital and let us know the actual position of my son." (ANI)