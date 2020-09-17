Left Menu
Chhattisgarh CM to unveil development works worth nearly Rs 332 cr on Sept 18

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will inaugurate and lay the foundation of 208 development works worth nearly Rs 332 crores, 64 lakhs for the newly-constituted Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district on September 18, according to the government's release.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 17-09-2020 23:16 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 23:16 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will inaugurate and lay the foundation of 208 development works worth nearly Rs 332 crores, 64 lakhs for the newly-constituted Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district on September 18, according to the government's release. Baghel will do the inauguration and foundation laying via video conferencing at 11 am from his residence office in Raipur.

This will include the inauguration of 29 development works worth nearly Rs 84 crores, 10 lakhs, and bhumi-pujan of 179 works worth nearly Rs 248 crores, 78 lakhs. Vidhan Sabha Speaker Dr Charandas Mahant will preside over the program, stated the release. In the inaugural-foundation laying program to be organized in Sadhu Hall of Gaurela in Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district, in-charge minister of the district and Revenue Minister Jaisingh Agrawal will join as special guests of the occasion.

The development works, among others, include railway over-bridge constructed at a cost of Rs 76 crores, 81 lakhs, and a high-level bridge constructed at a cost of Rs 2 crores, 12 lakhs at Son River on Kanchandih-Bariumaran road. (ANI)

