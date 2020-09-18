Sanjay Raut gives zero hour notice in RS over farmers' agitation on onion export ban

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has given a zero hour notice in the Rajya Sabha, over the farmers' agitations in Maharashtra and elsewhere over the ban on the export of onion. The Central government had earlier this week banned the export of all varieties of onions except those cut, sliced or broken in powder form, with immediate effect, in an apparent move aimed at increasing domestic supply and reducing the prices.

Farmers in Maharashtra have taken to streets to lodge their protests against the ban on onion export. Farmers at the agricultural produce market committee (APMC) market in Nashik's Lasalgaon kept their shops shut on Tuesday. Several protesters even sat on the road blocking traffic on the Mumbai-Agra highway.

Notably, Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has also written to Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal requesting him to lift the onion export ban. (ANI)