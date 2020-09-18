Elephant found dead in Kerala's Malappuram

A male elephant aged between 18-20 years from the Mettupalayam forest range in Coimbatore was found dead on Thursday in the jungles of Nilgiris. The animal was injured and the Forest Department had made arrangements to tranquilise him for the treatment but he had moved into hilly terrain. From site videos and field team account it has been suspected that the elephant has slipped in the slushy area due to continuous mild rain in the area and got injured. He could not get up due to its injured leg and later further slipped for about 15 feet from the site in its attempt to get up and later died.

Apart from the foot injury, the animal already sustained two gore injuries -- on the abdomen and on the shoulder after he fought with another tusker. Recently, two more elephants have also died due to gore injuries. A 50-year-old tusker died on May 14, 2020, while another sub-adult male aged 10-11 years died on July 31, 2020. (ANI)