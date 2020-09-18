Moderate flash flood risk in Karnataka, Goa for next 24 hours: CWC
Some of the areas of Goa and Karnataka re at 'moderate risk' of flash floods for the next 24 hours, a Central Water Commission (CWC) official flood forecast informed on Friday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 15:31 IST
Some of the areas of Goa and Karnataka are at 'moderate risk' of flash floods for the next 24 hours, a Central Water Commission (CWC) official flood forecast informed on Friday. "Moderate risk of flash flood for next 24 hours (valid till 1 pm, September 19) over some watersheds and neighbourhoods of south Marathwada, adjoining north interior Karnataka, South Goa, adjoining coastal Karnataka subdivisions," the organisation tweeted.
The CWC has further informed that river Kagna at Malkhed in Kalaburagi, Karnataka is rising rapidly due to heavy rain in its catchment as well as releases from Bennithora Dam. "This has led to the submergence of the road bridge at Malkhed," it added. (ANI)
