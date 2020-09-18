Left Menu
Development News Edition

PGCIL did not recover Rs 6,853 cr relinquishment charges from customers: CAG

State-run Power Grid Corporation did not recover Rs 6,853.43 crore from customers for relinquishing long-term access to transmission network which resulted in higher electricity tariff, a CAG report has flagged. The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audit report on planning and implementation of transmission projects by Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) was presented in Parliament on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 20:41 IST
PGCIL did not recover Rs 6,853 cr relinquishment charges from customers: CAG
Representative image. Image Credit: Pikist

State-run Power Grid Corporation did not recover Rs 6,853.43 crore from customers for relinquishing long-term access to transmission network which resulted in higher electricity tariff, a CAG report has flagged. The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audit report on planning and implementation of transmission projects by Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) was presented in Parliament on Friday. The performance audit was taken up to assess the effectiveness of planning and implementation of transmission projects executed by the PGCIL during the 12th Plan (2012-2017). As per the CERC (Central Electricity Regulatory Commission) Regulations, a long-term customer may relinquish long-term access (LTA) rights fully or partly before the expiry of the full term of LTA by making payment of compensation for stranded (power transmission) capacity. The CAG observed that total 26,836 MW of LTA were surrendered by the customers from September 2010 to March 2018. However, no relinquishment charges had been collected from the customers till date.

As a result, an amount of Rs 6,853.43 crore is yet to be recovered from the relinquished customers, the report said. Hence, due to non-collection of compensation charges by the PGCIL for stranded capacity, the (power) consumers are being put under extra financial burden (higher tariff).

The CAG also found that due to delay in completion of projects within prescribed CERC timelines, the PGCIL also lost the opportunity of earning Rs 112.51 crore towards additional Return on Equity as part of tariff. The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has been entrusted with the responsibility of preparing National Electricity Plan (NEP) for both generation and transmission and Central Transmission Utility (CTU or PGCIL) has the key responsibility of network planning and development based on NEP in coordination with concerned agencies. The CEA notified NEP (in November 2012) for generation and transmission capacity addition during 2012-17. However, the CAG said that no Network Plan was found available in the records or on the website of CTU (PGCIL). As per the guidelines issued by Ministry of Power this network plan is required to include projects for new transmission lines and substations and strengthening and upgradation of existing lines. In the absence of Network Plan, a structured mechanism for timely dissemination of the likely additions/ modifications to the transmission system to stakeholders, and for assessing and focusing on the requirement for upgradation of the existing lines in advance was not available, the report stated. During 2012-17, while PGCIL commissioned 233 new lines, upgradation was carried out to only eight lines, it added.

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: deal by European space agency for asteroid defence mission and more

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

India's COVID-19 tally crosses 52-lakh mark, recovery rate stands at 78.86 pc

Indias COVID-19 tally crossed 52-lakh mark with a spike of 96,424 new cases and 1,174 deaths in the last 24 hours, said Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. A total of 52,14,678 cases have been reported in the country whic...

HC bars Harsh Lodha from holding office in M P Birla group

The Calcutta High Court on Friday restrained Harsh Vardhan Lodha from holding any office in any of the entities of M P Birla Group during pendency of a suit over succession of the M P Birla Estate. The high court, in a judgement over admini...

Emergency tents back as Madrid struggles to curb virus wave

A line of green tents labelled with a red cross stands empty Friday in the garden of a Madrid military hospital as a second wave of the coronavirus takes hold in the Spanish capital. The Gmez Ulla hospital is getting ready just in case emer...

Libya's Haftar says he will lift oil blockade, with conditions

Eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar announced on Friday he would lift for one month his blockade of oil output and said he had agreed with the rival Tripoli government on fair distribution of energy revenue.A resumption of oil exports a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020