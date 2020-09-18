Paytm mobile app back on Google Play Store hours after being removed for 'violating policies'

Paytm mobile application is now again available for download on Google Play Store, after being briefly removed for "violating policies" on Friday."Update: And we're back!," Paytm posted on its official twitter account. Google Play Store had removed the payments and financial services app earlier today citing policy violations.

"We don't allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting. This includes if an app leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes, it is a violation of our policies,"Suzanne Frey, Vice President, Product, Android Security and Privacy at Google said on a blog post. However, the statement did not mention Paytm in its blog post. (ANI)