Powers vested under AFSPA exceeded during Amshipora operation: PRO Defence Srinagar
The inquiry ordered by the Army authorites into Operation Amshipora has concluded, said PRO Defence, Srinagar adding that during the operation, powers vested under the AFSPA 1990 were exceeded.ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 18-09-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 20:57 IST
The inquiry ordered by the Army authorites into Operation Amshipora has concluded, said PRO Defence, Srinagar adding that during the operation, powers vested under the AFSPA 1990 were exceeded. According to an official release, the inquiry has brought out certain prima facie evidence indicating that during the operation, powers vested under the AFSPA 1990 were exceeded and the Do's and Don'ts of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) as approved by the Supreme Court have been contravened.
Consequently, the competent disciplinary authority has directed to initiate disciplinary proceedings under the Army Act against those found prima-facie answerable. The evidence collected by the inquiry has prima-facie indicated that the three unidentified terrorists killed in Op Amshipora were Imtiyaz Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed and Mohd Ibrar, who hailed from Rajouri. Their DNA report is awaited. Their involvement with terrorism or related activities is under investigation by the police.
Indian Army is committed to the ethical conduct of operations. Further updates on the case will be given periodically without affecting the due process of the law of the land. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian Army
- AFSPA
- Srinagar
- Imtiyaz Ahmed
- Supreme Court
- Rajouri
ALSO READ
Indian Army takes up self-employment project to rehabilitate ex-insurgents in Tezpur
Prayer hall, washrooms being built for female pilgrims at Srinagar's Hazratbal Shrine
Situation along China border serious, Indian Army taken ample precautionary steps: Army Chief MM Naravane
Indian Army rescues three Chinese nationals who lost their way in North Sikkim
Indian army asks China's PLA if missing civilians in their custody