Suresh Raina to set up 10 cricket training schools in J-K

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina on Friday met the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and requested him to set up a Cricket Academy in Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 18-09-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 21:44 IST
Suresh Raina met the J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina on Friday met the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and requested him to set up a Cricket Academy in Jammu and Kashmir. He also agreed to set up 10 schools, five each in Kashmir and Jammu divisions, to give professional cricket training to local youth.

"Cricketer Suresh Raina, who called on Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to set up a Cricket Academy in Jammu and Kashmir, agrees to set up five schools each in Kashmir & Jammu divisions to hone the talent of aspiring youth and train them to become professional cricketers," J-K's Department of Information and Public Relations said in a tweet. Earlier in the day, the cricketer called upon Jammu & Kashmir's director general of police (DGP) Dilbag Singh in Srinagar and discussed police's plans for encouraging local youth to hone their sports skills.

"Indian cricketer Suresh Raina called on Jammu & Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh in Srinagar and discussed a series of plans of Jammu and Kashmir Police for encouraging local youth to hone their sports skills. He volunteered to meet and guide some cricket teams," the police said in a statement. (ANI)

