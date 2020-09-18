Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh voices support for farmers protesting agri Bills

We all oppose the anti-farmer Bills)," Dosanjh said in a tweet. When someone asked him on Twitter to either read the ordinances or not comment, he replied that farmers of Punjab have come out on the roads and somebody should talk to them.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-09-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 22:19 IST
Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh voices support for farmers protesting agri Bills
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@diljitdosanjh)

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has voiced his support for farmers protesting against the three agriculture sector Bills passed by Lok Sabha. The Lower House of Parliament passed the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill on Thursday. It had passed the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill on Tuesday.

The bills seek to deregulate the sale of agricultural produce to ensure better prices for the farmers. But many farm organisations and opposition parties say they are a step towards dismantling the minimum support price (MSP) regime. "Kisaan Bachao, Desh Bachao. Kisaan Virodhi Bill Da Asi Sarey Virod Karde Haan (Save farmers, save the country. We all oppose the anti-farmer Bills)," Dosanjh said in a tweet.

When someone asked him on Twitter to either read the ordinances or not comment, he replied that farmers of Punjab have come out on the roads and somebody should talk to them. Dosanjh added that he himself belonged to a farmer's family. Replying to another person who asked him how the ordinances were against the interest of farmers, Dosanjh said the farmers would not be able to "decide" the rates for their produce and they do not have enough space to store their crops.

"We expect farmers to feed the nation but they can't decide on the rates," he tweeted.

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: deal by European space agency for asteroid defence mission and more

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan scrambles jets as 18 Chinese planes buzz during U.S. visit

Taiwan scrambled fighter jets on Friday as 18 Chinese aircraft buzzed the island, crossing the sensitive midline of the Taiwan Strait, in response to a senior U.S. official holding talks in Taipei. China had earlier announced combat drills ...

Sustainable Development goals are ‘the future’ Malala tells major UN event, urging countries to get on track

When I last spoke here, I was just about to enter university...optimistic about what was ahead university life, making new friends and access to an incredible education, she told the inaugural SDG Moment event, intended to renew the effor...

Soccer-West Ham's Moyes prioritises defensive recruits as deadline approaches

West Ham United are still keen on signing new players and could potentially complete late deals, manager David Moyes said on Friday as he struggles with a lack of options in defensive areas. The Hammers have not added any new players since ...

RW Sprong signs two-year deal with Capitals

The Washington Capitals signed forward Daniel Sprong to a two-year contract with an average annual salary of 725,000, the team announced Friday. The Capitals acquired Sprong in a Feb. 24 trade with the Anaheim Ducks for defenseman Christian...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020