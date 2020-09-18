YSRCP to appeal in parliament for CBI probe into 'TDP's Amaravati land scam'

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party MPs are all set to up the ante against TDP based on the Cabinet Sub-Committee report on the "Amaravati land scam of Telugu Desam Party (TDP)". The party said that the sub-committee report of the Andhra Pradesh government stated that TDP president N Chandra Babu Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh and many other TDP leaders who resorted to illegal ways of making profits via illegal transactions pertaining to land deals in and around the proposed capital of Amaravati.

The YSRCP MPs will be pushing for a full-fledged CBI probe into the matter during the Monsoon session of the Parliament, the party said in a statement. According to YSRCP, the previous TDP government had decided to designate Amaravati as the capital city of the newly carved out state of Andhra Pradesh, despite the concerns raised by the expert Committee under the chairmanship of KC Siva Ramakrishna.

"The committee's report had clearly said that Vijayawada, Guntur, Tenali, Mangalgiri and the Urban Development Authority area were not suitable for the establishment of the capital as they were a part of the Krishna River Flood Plains, had the most fertile agricultural lands and as large scale urbanization in this region could lead to disastrous environmental issues. After declaring the same, the then Government had acquired large amounts of land using the Land Pooling Rules (2015) and made various tempting promises in the process, in order to convince the locals to give up their lands voluntarily," YSRCP said. The party said that the sub-committee report of the Andhra Pradesh government said that TDP president N Chandra Babu Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh and many other TDP leaders who resorted to illegal ways of making profits via illegal transactions pertaining to land deals in and around the proposed capital of Amaravati.

Andhra Pradesh government has set up a Cabinet Sub-Committee on June 29 last year to probe into the alleged irregularities connected to a massive scam related to numerous illegal transactions linked to the Amaravati capital region. The government then said that it had received multiple complaints pertaining to large scale corruption carried out by the N Chandrababu Naidu led TDP government. According to the committee, then CM Naidu and his family purchased 14.22 acres of land exactly adjacent to the proposed inner ring road of the proposed capital. Vemuru Ravi Kumar Prasad, a close associate of Nara Lokesh and family purchased a total of 25.68 acres.

The Cabinet Sub-Committee has also obtained evidence proving that the boundary of the capital was altered in order to benefit people like MSP Rama Rao, Kodela Siva Prasad, Lingamaneni Ramesh, Y Sivalinga Prasad and others linked to the then Government and the then CM. A total of 60 people directly linked to TDP leaders tried to buy assigned lands from the assignees in the region while some even went to the extent of threatening or intimidating them in the process. Known associates of Nara Lokesh, Gummadi Suresh and B Srinivasa Rao are a part of this list, it said.

Based on these irregularities and evidence, the Cabinet Sub-Committee recommended the Andhra Pradesh government to immediately take appropriate steps under the civil and criminal laws to bring the wrongdoers to book in the larger interest of the state. (ANI)