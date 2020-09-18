Left Menu
Development News Edition

YSRCP to appeal in parliament for CBI probe into 'TDP's Amaravati land scam'

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party MPs are all set to up the ante against TDP based on the Cabinet Sub-Committee report on the "Amaravati land scam of Telugu Desam Party (TDP)".

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 18-09-2020 23:49 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 23:49 IST
YSRCP to appeal in parliament for CBI probe into 'TDP's Amaravati land scam'
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party MPs are all set to up the ante against TDP based on the Cabinet Sub-Committee report on the "Amaravati land scam of Telugu Desam Party (TDP)". The party said that the sub-committee report of the Andhra Pradesh government stated that TDP president N Chandra Babu Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh and many other TDP leaders who resorted to illegal ways of making profits via illegal transactions pertaining to land deals in and around the proposed capital of Amaravati.

The YSRCP MPs will be pushing for a full-fledged CBI probe into the matter during the Monsoon session of the Parliament, the party said in a statement. According to YSRCP, the previous TDP government had decided to designate Amaravati as the capital city of the newly carved out state of Andhra Pradesh, despite the concerns raised by the expert Committee under the chairmanship of KC Siva Ramakrishna.

"The committee's report had clearly said that Vijayawada, Guntur, Tenali, Mangalgiri and the Urban Development Authority area were not suitable for the establishment of the capital as they were a part of the Krishna River Flood Plains, had the most fertile agricultural lands and as large scale urbanization in this region could lead to disastrous environmental issues. After declaring the same, the then Government had acquired large amounts of land using the Land Pooling Rules (2015) and made various tempting promises in the process, in order to convince the locals to give up their lands voluntarily," YSRCP said. The party said that the sub-committee report of the Andhra Pradesh government said that TDP president N Chandra Babu Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh and many other TDP leaders who resorted to illegal ways of making profits via illegal transactions pertaining to land deals in and around the proposed capital of Amaravati.

Andhra Pradesh government has set up a Cabinet Sub-Committee on June 29 last year to probe into the alleged irregularities connected to a massive scam related to numerous illegal transactions linked to the Amaravati capital region. The government then said that it had received multiple complaints pertaining to large scale corruption carried out by the N Chandrababu Naidu led TDP government. According to the committee, then CM Naidu and his family purchased 14.22 acres of land exactly adjacent to the proposed inner ring road of the proposed capital. Vemuru Ravi Kumar Prasad, a close associate of Nara Lokesh and family purchased a total of 25.68 acres.

The Cabinet Sub-Committee has also obtained evidence proving that the boundary of the capital was altered in order to benefit people like MSP Rama Rao, Kodela Siva Prasad, Lingamaneni Ramesh, Y Sivalinga Prasad and others linked to the then Government and the then CM. A total of 60 people directly linked to TDP leaders tried to buy assigned lands from the assignees in the region while some even went to the extent of threatening or intimidating them in the process. Known associates of Nara Lokesh, Gummadi Suresh and B Srinivasa Rao are a part of this list, it said.

Based on these irregularities and evidence, the Cabinet Sub-Committee recommended the Andhra Pradesh government to immediately take appropriate steps under the civil and criminal laws to bring the wrongdoers to book in the larger interest of the state. (ANI)

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

Senegal can detect residues in food products through nuclear techniques

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Jharkhand Assembly monsoom session begins amid COVID surge

The brief three-day monsoon session of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly began on Friday amid strict adherence to coronavirus guidelines. After holidays on the next two days, the House will sit again on September 21 and 22.The house assemb...

New restrictions "increasingly likely" in London -London Mayor

New restrictions in London are increasingly likely to be required to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Britains biggest city, London mayor Sadiq Khan said in a statement on Friday.It is increasingly likely that, in London, additional measures ...

French Finance Minister tests positive for coronavirus

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday he had tested positive for coronavirus, but had no symptoms and would continue to carry out his duties while quarantined at home.I tested positive for COVID-19 this evening, Le Maire sai...

Turkey rejects U.N human rights violation claims in Syria

Turkey rejected on Friday the human rights violations claims in northern Syria laid out in a report by the United Nations Commission of Inquiry and following criticism. We categorically reject the baseless allegations of human rights violat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020