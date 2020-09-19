Left Menu
Red alert in Kannur district as heavy rain lashes parts of Kerala

A two-day red alert was issued for Kannur district as heavy rains affected several parts of Kerala.

ANI | Kannur (Kerala) | Updated: 19-09-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 17:52 IST
Visual of Kannur district as heavy rains affected several parts of Kerala. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A two-day red alert was issued for Kannur district as heavy rains affected several parts of Kerala. Kannur District Collector on Saturday said, "A red alert has been declared in Kannur for today and tomorrow. Traffic movement to hilly areas between 7 pm and 7 am has been restricted due to the risk of landslides."

Those in the affected area should be prepared to move to safer places, the collector added. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate thunderstorms with lightning in several states across the country.

"Moderate thunderstorm with lightning very likely at isolated places over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Marathawada, North Interior Karnataka, Telangana, Rayalaseema, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during next 12 hours," IMD tweeted.

