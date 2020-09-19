Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP STF arrests man in alleged animal husbandry dept scam

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday arrested one Santosh Mishra in connection with an alleged scam in the state's animal husbandry department.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 19-09-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 19:39 IST
UP STF arrests man in alleged animal husbandry dept scam
Accused Santosh Mishra. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday arrested one Santosh Mishra in connection with an alleged scam in the state's animal husbandry department. Mishra is reportedly the former state head of a TV news channel. According to the police, Mishra was arrested from near Lucknow late Friday night.

According to the STF, nine others have also been arrested in connection with the scam. The case in the matter was registered based on a complaint, received in June this year, that a man was duped of Rs 9.72 crores by a group of people who floated a fake tender in the name of the Uttar Pradesh animal husbandry department.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC expresses unhappiness with trial courts for non-compliance of order for expeditious trial

The Delhi High Court has expressed unhappiness with the trial courts for non-compliance of directions concerning trials and not seeking an extension for complying with the orders. I am of the considered opinion that once a direction is pass...

Lok Sabha passes Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020.

Lok Sabha passes Taxation and Other Laws Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions Bill, 2020....

Govt introduces three labour code bills in Lok Sabha

The government on Saturday introduced three labour legislations - Code on Social Security, Industrial Relations Code and the Code on Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions - in the Lok Sabha. The bills consolidate existing laws ...

CPI (M) members protest against agriculture reform bills in Rameswaram, wearing potato, onion garlands

Wearing garlands made of onions and potatoes, members of the Communist Party of India Marxist on Saturday held a protest in Rameswarams Thangachimadam against the three farmer bills. We are protesting against the removal of items such as on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020