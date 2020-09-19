UP STF arrests man in alleged animal husbandry dept scam

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday arrested one Santosh Mishra in connection with an alleged scam in the state's animal husbandry department. Mishra is reportedly the former state head of a TV news channel. According to the police, Mishra was arrested from near Lucknow late Friday night.

According to the STF, nine others have also been arrested in connection with the scam. The case in the matter was registered based on a complaint, received in June this year, that a man was duped of Rs 9.72 crores by a group of people who floated a fake tender in the name of the Uttar Pradesh animal husbandry department.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)