Retired professor takes up task of protecting bats on Tunga river banks

A retired professor in Karnataka's Shivamogga has taken up the task of protecting thousands of bats on the banks of the Tunga river which are under threat due to smart city development and land encroachments. "My family and I fear that if the bats are not taken care of properly, their species may cease to exist in the near future. These creatures must be included under the Wildlife Act," Manohar Kumar, the retired professor told ANI.

"The creatures have flocked to take shelter in the Vidyanagar area of the city on the banks of the Tunga river. It is not a bad thing that we are trying to develop the city and make it a smart city, but we must also take care of the wildlife here. My family and I have made several written complaints to the concerned authorities, including the forest and the biodiversity departments, as well as many corporations," he said. He said that despite multiple requests, no response had been received from the authorities.

"None of them have taken much interest despite writing to them several times. We are requesting them to take care of these rare animals," Kumar added. (ANI)