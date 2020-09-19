Dotasra writes to Raj Guv over farmers resentment against Centre's farm bills

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Saturday wrote to Governor Kalraj Mishra against the Centre's farm bills, saying the proposed legislation will harm the interests of farmers and only benefit the corporate sector. In an email to the Governor, the Congress leader said there is huge resentment among farmers of the state against the bills, a press release said.

Dotasra said the Congress is opposing the bills and will not let them be implemented in the state. He claimed that the bills would only benefit big industrialists and the corporate sector and the farmers would become "slaves of companies". This will also lead to black marketing, the release said. The Congress supports the farmers in their protest against the Farmers' Produce Trade And Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Bill, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, it added.

Dotasra said the party workers will burn copies of the bills in front of central government offices on Monday.