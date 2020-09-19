Smuggling bid foiled with recovery of huge consignment of hashish-like substance in Jammu, two arrested
A smuggling bid was foiled with the recovery of a huge consignment of high-grade hashish-like substance valued at crores of Rupees in Jammu and arrest of two interstate smugglers who hail from Ajmer, Rajasthan, according to Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF).ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 19-09-2020 23:30 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 23:30 IST
A smuggling bid was foiled with the recovery of a huge consignment of high-grade hashish-like substance valued at crores of Rupees in Jammu and arrest of two interstate smugglers who hail from Ajmer, Rajasthan, according to Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF).
Senior Superintendent of Police ANTF J&K stated that information from reliable sources was received by ANTF that a truck was parked near Tawi Bridge Nagrota Narwal bypass road in which a large quantity of hashish was concealed under apple boxes and was being smuggled from Kashmir Valley out of the UT by unidentified persons.
A case under relevant section of NDPS Act was registered and during the search of above mentioned truck, 35 kg of Hashish-like substance was recovered. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Rajasthan
- Ajmer
- Kashmir Valley
ALSO READ
Police checkpoints along Jammu-Pathankot highway alerted after carjacking in Punjab
Three killed as two load carriers fall into gorge on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway
Congress demands high-level probe into temple 'land grabbing' attempt in Jammu
Spike in COVID-19 cases in Jammu after 'sweep clean' drive: Officials
First ever cannabis medicine project coming up in Jammu: Jitendra Singh