Police deployed in Haryana's Ambala in view of farmers' protest

Massive security deployment has been made at Sadopur border in Haryana's Ambala on Sunday due to the protest called by 16 farmer's associations as the Parliament discusses Agriculture bills.

ANI | Ambala (Haryana) | Updated: 20-09-2020 10:56 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 10:56 IST
Haryana Police deployed in Ambala on Sunday ahead of farmer's protest. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Massive security deployment has been made at Sadopur border in Haryana's Ambala on Sunday due to the protest called by 16 farmer's associations as the Parliament discusses Agriculture bills. Y Puran Kumar, IG, Ambala Range, Haryana said that law and order will be maintained at all costs.

"16-17 farmers' associations in Haryana have given a protest call. Law and order situation will be maintained at all costs," he said while speaking to media. Ambala SP Abhiskeh Jorwal said, "Barricading is in place here as Bharatiya Kisan Union has given a call for protest. We have sufficient forces present here."

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar has moved agriculture sector Bills in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday. These Bills are -- Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. These Bills were passed by the Lower House with a voice vote a couple of days back.

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 permits the electronic trading of farmers' produce and allows the setting up transaction platforms for facilitating direct online buying and selling of farm products. The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 provides for a farming agreement prior to the production or rearing of any farm produce. A guaranteed price to be paid for the purchase of farming produce will be mentioned in such agreements.

Hailing the passage of the bills, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had described this proposed legislation as historic and said that they will rid farmers and the farm sector of middlemen and other bottlenecks. The Prime Minister further stated that these agrarian reforms will open new doors for farmers to sell their produce, which will fetch them more profit for their produce. (ANI)

