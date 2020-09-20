Left Menu
Farmers in Punjab burn copies of farm bills

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar said all parties, except the Akali Dal and the BJP, are standing with the farmers for their cause. He slammed Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, accusing him of earlier supporting these "black laws".

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-09-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 14:48 IST
Farmers at several places in Punjab on Sunday burnt copies of farm bills and effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that the bills related to the agriculture sector will destroy their livelihood. The Punjab Youth Congress also started a "tractor rally" from Punjab to Delhi against the three farm bills.

At many places, including Ludhiana, Ferozepur, Sangrur and Barnala, the protesters raised slogans against the BJP-led government at the Centre. "These farm bills will destroy the farmers and farm labourers and we strongly oppose these bills," a farmer in Talwandi Sabo.

The farmers have expressed apprehensions that the three bills will pave a way for dismantling the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates. The three legislations -- Farmers' Produce Trade And Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Bill; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill-- were passed by the Lok Sabha recently.

Punjab Youth Congress chief Barinder Singh Dhillon, while speaking to the media in Dera Bassi in Mohali, said this is the beginning of the fight for the rights of farmers. Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar said all parties, except the Akali Dal and the BJP, are standing with the farmers for their cause.

He slammed Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, accusing him of earlier supporting these "black laws". "After seeing the farmers' anger, Badal had to change his stand on the farm bills issue. Farmers have broken his arrogance," Jakhar said.

Black balloons were also released in the air by activists of the Punjab Youth Congress as a mark of protest against the farm bills..

