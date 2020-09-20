Left Menu
Urea imports up 22pc in 2019-20 at 91.23 lakh tonnes

India's import of urea rose 22 per cent to 91.23 lakh tonnes during the last fiscal year, the government said on Sunday. In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda informed that the imports of urea in value terms stood at USD 2,302.95 million in the last financial year. Urea imports stood at 74.81 lakh tonnes worth USD 2,040.14 million in 2018-19.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 18:54 IST
Urea imports up 22pc in 2019-20 at 91.23 lakh tonnes

India's import of urea rose 22 per cent to 91.23 lakh tonnes during the last fiscal year, the government said on Sunday. In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda informed that the imports of urea in value terms stood at USD 2,302.95 million in the last financial year.

Urea imports stood at 74.81 lakh tonnes worth USD 2,040.14 million in 2018-19. However, imports of DAP (Di-ammonium phosphate) declined to 48.7 lakh tonnes in 2019-20 from 66.02 lakh tonnes in the previous year. "A decision has been taken to revive the four urea plants Ramagundam, Gorakhpur, Sindri plants of FCIL and Barauni plant of HFCL with a capacity of 12.7 lakh tonnes each per annum capacity," Gowda said, adding that these plants will boost domestic urea production which will reduce the dependency on imports.

