Over 9.5 million passengers flown since recommencement of domestic operations: Hardeep Singh Puri

Over 9.5 million domestic passengers have flown since the recommencement of domestic operations on May 25 amid COVID-19 pandemic, said Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri here on Monday. "Our journey towards achieving Pre-Covid domestic numbers continues. 1,49,371 passengers flew on 1384 flights on 20 September 2020. More than 9.5 million domestic passengers have now flown since recommencement of domestic operations on 25 May 2020. #AatmaNirbharBharat," Puri said in a tweet.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights were suspended in India on March 25 after the central government imposed a lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. Domestic flights in the country resumed operations from May 25 in a gradual manner. (ANI)