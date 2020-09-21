Left Menu
TN rolls out 3501 Amma mobile fair price shops

Palaniswami flagged off seven mobile fair price shops on Monday to mark the symbolic rollout of the scheme, wherein a salesperson from the parent ration shop will visit designated areas once in a month to distribute the essential commodities at places convenient to the people, the release said. Further, the chief minister launched a pilot project of providing fortified rice for ration card holders in Tiruchirappalli district.

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday expanded the Amma mobile fair price shop scheme across the state, rolling out over 3000 such units to benefit more than 5.37 lakh ration card holders. Presently, 48 such mobile units were serving people in remote and hilly areas in Nilgiris, Namakkal and Salem among others, where essential commodities are being delivered at people's places of stay.

The scheme was launched by late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in 2014, an official release said. Chief Minister K Palaniswami had announced in the state Assembly in March, expanding the scheme across the state following requests from various quarters.

Accordingly, the government expanded the scheme by adding another 3501 mobile fair price shops at a cost of Rsn9.66 crore to benefit a little over 5.37 lakh ration card holders in all 37 districts of the state, it said. Palaniswami flagged off seven mobile fair price shops on Monday to mark the symbolic rollout of the scheme, wherein a salesperson from the parent ration shop will visit designated areas once in a month to distribute the essential commodities at places convenient to the people, the release said.

Further, the chief minister launched a pilot project of providing fortified rice for ration card holders in Tiruchirappalli district. The fortified rice will contain iron, folic acid and Vitamin B12, the release said, adding, it will benefit women, children and the elderly.

